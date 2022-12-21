Emily in Paris season 3 soundtrack: Full song list for Netflix series
The chicest soundtrack has just dropped.
Season 3 of Emily in Paris has finally landed on Netflix and fans have been reconnecting with Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and her Parisian gang.
One of the best things about the series is the soundtrack, undoubtedly, with the catchy mix of English-speaking and French-speaking songs blending together to provide a fashion-forward playlist for everyday.
Season 3 is no different, with the soundtrack offering a mix of some very well-known hits and a couple you might not have heard of.
Read on for your guide to the Emily in Paris season 3 soundtrack.
Emily in Paris season 3 official soundtrack
Now out on music streaming services, the season 3 soundtrack provides a snapshot of the music featured in the latest batch of episodes - most with lyrics performed by Ashley Park.
Here's the full track-listing for the official soundtrack, available now on the likes of Apple Music, Amazon Music, TIDAL, Deezer, Spotify and more.
- Mon Soleil (Les Gordon Remix) - Ashley Park
- Shallow - Ashley Park, Kevin Dias
- Don't Start Now - Ashley Park
- J'ai Deux Amours - Ashley Park
- Smile - Ashley Park
- Revelation Dy Mariage - Chris Alan Lee
- Pigeon - Chris Alan Lee
- Sunny Sabatie - Chris Alan Lee
- Pas De Travail - Chris Alan Lee
- Padre - Chris Alan Lee
- Complicity - Chris Alan Lee
- Feminin Masculin - Chris Alan Lee
- La Torsion - Chris Alan Lee
- SoFi - Chris Alan Lee
- Sourire (Strings Version) - Chris Alan Lee
Emily in Paris season 3 soundtrack: full list of songs
Emily in Paris season 3 episode 1 soundtrack
- Reine De L’attitude - Dopamoon (feat. Lydia Képinski)
- Passion Sonore - AGAV (feat. Lucile Seguin)
- Two Loves (J’ai Deux Amours) - Josephine Baker (performed by Ashley Park)
- Whatever Happens - Sarah Rebecca and Ariel T
Emily in Paris season 3 episode 2 soundtrack
- Redis-moi - Mélanie Pain
- Panatra - The Vrooming Crew and Dolores
- Zou Bisou, Bisou - Jessica Baré
- Smile - Nat King Cole (performed by Ashley Park)
- Alfie - Dionne Warwick (performed by Lily Collins)
- Seuls à vivre - Noroy
Emily in Paris season 3 episode 3 soundtrack
- Là ou l’été - Mélanie Pain
- Une autre vie - Iliona
- Oulala - The Vrooming Crew and Dolores
- Domino - Myd
- Vitesse - Napkey
- Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa (performed by Ashley Park)
- Ma jaguar - The Rebels of Tijuana
- Viens - Motel Club (feat. Cindy Pooch)
- Longo Maï - Enchantée Julia and Benjamin Epps
- Cet été - Matild
- Le Lac - Vendredi sur Mer
- Open Up the Sky - Slove (feat. John and the Volta)
Emily in Paris season 3 episode 4 soundtrack
- Spotlight on Me - Janaé E. (feat. Maine Productionz & PUSH.audio)
- J’adore ce flic - The Rebels of Tijuana
- L’amour parfait - Brigette Fontaine and Areski Belkacem
- Panama Paname - Clea Vincent
- Plus Fort Que Moi - Enchantée Julia
- Connection Lost - Don Turi (feat. La Chica) [Yuksek Remix]
- Boom, Boom Click! - Saint Privat
- Paris - L’Impératrice
- Tres cheveux - Juniore
- Call Me - Sarah Rebecca
Emily in Paris season 3 episode 5 soundtrack
- Parler - Social Dance
- Maria - Kedam
- Lost in the Sound - Tahiti 80
- Que vais-je en faire ? (Pendentif Remix) - Jérôme Echenoz
- Humains après tout - Neil Widmer
- Mon soleil (Remix) - Ashley Park
- Nanette - Julia Daigle
- Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (performed by Ashley Park and Kevin Dias)
- Toujours des mensonges - Owlle feat. Vendredi sur Mer
Emily in Paris season 3 episode 6 soundtrack
- Érotique - The Rebels of Tijuana
- Miss Emily - Charles Trenet
- C’est tout - Paname Dandies
- Je vole - Laure Briard
- Party - Black Lilys
- La nuit te ressemble - Thaïs
- Un roi - Casque D’Or
Emily in Paris season 3 episode 7 soundtrack
- Chute Libre - Emma Hoet
- Control - Janet Jackson
- Mangrove - Toukan Toukän
- The Answer - Cezaire feat. Ayelle
Emily in Paris season 3 episode 8 soundtrack
- Tnt - Fantasydub feat. Rachel Fannan
- Pénélope - Fred Nevché
- Lightleak - There’s Talk
- Maintenant je suis un voyou - Bruno Leys
- Never Get It Right (Shura Remix) - Ines Rae & Kinouste
Emily in Paris season 3 episode 9 soundtrack
- Qu’est-ce que tu fous ? - The Vrooming Crew & Dolores
- French Boy - Moodoïd & Say Lou Lou
- Just a Clown - Primer
- Sur la piste de danse - Laure Briard
- C’est tout - Suzy Declair
- Le Tuto - Miel De Montagne & Jacques
- Sleep, Sleep - Painted Pale
- L’amour est dans l’air (2019 remaster) - Laurent Rossi
Emily in Paris season 3 episode 10 soundtrack
- Cocktails - doVicente & NVRT
- Dépêche-toi - Weekend Affair
- Back to Heaven - Later
- Dans les strass - Clea Vincent
- Burning Hour - Jadu Heart
- Moyen-Âge - Vandit Voyage
- Vous qui passez sans me voir - Albert De Paname
- Ananas - Bleu Toucan
- Cassette - Chris DB
- Le cœur hypothéqué - April March
- Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars
- Palmero No. 332 - Javier E. Fioramonti
- Pyor - Darius
- Enid & Rebecca - Les Gordon
