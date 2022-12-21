One of the best things about the series is the soundtrack, undoubtedly, with the catchy mix of English-speaking and French-speaking songs blending together to provide a fashion-forward playlist for everyday.

Season 3 of Emily in Paris has finally landed on Netflix and fans have been reconnecting with Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and her Parisian gang.

Season 3 is no different, with the soundtrack offering a mix of some very well-known hits and a couple you might not have heard of.

Read on for your guide to the Emily in Paris season 3 soundtrack.

Emily in Paris season 3 official soundtrack

Now out on music streaming services, the season 3 soundtrack provides a snapshot of the music featured in the latest batch of episodes - most with lyrics performed by Ashley Park.

Here's the full track-listing for the official soundtrack, available now on the likes of Apple Music, Amazon Music, TIDAL, Deezer, Spotify and more.

Mon Soleil (Les Gordon Remix) - Ashley Park

Shallow - Ashley Park, Kevin Dias

Don't Start Now - Ashley Park

J'ai Deux Amours - Ashley Park

Smile - Ashley Park

Revelation Dy Mariage - Chris Alan Lee

Pigeon - Chris Alan Lee

Sunny Sabatie - Chris Alan Lee

Pas De Travail - Chris Alan Lee

Padre - Chris Alan Lee

Complicity - Chris Alan Lee

Feminin Masculin - Chris Alan Lee

La Torsion - Chris Alan Lee

SoFi - Chris Alan Lee

Sourire (Strings Version) - Chris Alan Lee

Emily in Paris season 3 soundtrack: full list of songs

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 1 soundtrack

Reine De L’attitude - Dopamoon (feat. Lydia Képinski)

Passion Sonore - AGAV (feat. Lucile Seguin)

Two Loves (J’ai Deux Amours) - Josephine Baker (performed by Ashley Park)

Whatever Happens - Sarah Rebecca and Ariel T

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 2 soundtrack

Redis-moi - Mélanie Pain

Panatra - The Vrooming Crew and Dolores

Zou Bisou, Bisou - Jessica Baré

Smile - Nat King Cole (performed by Ashley Park)

Alfie - Dionne Warwick (performed by Lily Collins)

Seuls à vivre - Noroy

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 3 soundtrack

Là ou l’été - Mélanie Pain

Une autre vie - Iliona

Oulala - The Vrooming Crew and Dolores

Domino - Myd

Vitesse - Napkey

Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa (performed by Ashley Park)

Ma jaguar - The Rebels of Tijuana

Viens - Motel Club (feat. Cindy Pooch)

Longo Maï - Enchantée Julia and Benjamin Epps

Cet été - Matild

Le Lac - Vendredi sur Mer

Open Up the Sky - Slove (feat. John and the Volta)

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 4 soundtrack

Spotlight on Me - Janaé E. (feat. Maine Productionz & PUSH.audio)

J’adore ce flic - The Rebels of Tijuana

L’amour parfait - Brigette Fontaine and Areski Belkacem

Panama Paname - Clea Vincent

Plus Fort Que Moi - Enchantée Julia

Connection Lost - Don Turi (feat. La Chica) [Yuksek Remix]

Boom, Boom Click! - Saint Privat

Paris - L’Impératrice

Tres cheveux - Juniore

Call Me - Sarah Rebecca

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 5 soundtrack

Parler - Social Dance

Maria - Kedam

Lost in the Sound - Tahiti 80

Que vais-je en faire ? (Pendentif Remix) - Jérôme Echenoz

Humains après tout - Neil Widmer

Mon soleil (Remix) - Ashley Park

Nanette - Julia Daigle

Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (performed by Ashley Park and Kevin Dias)

Toujours des mensonges - Owlle feat. Vendredi sur Mer

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 6 soundtrack

Érotique - The Rebels of Tijuana

Miss Emily - Charles Trenet

C’est tout - Paname Dandies

Je vole - Laure Briard

Party - Black Lilys

La nuit te ressemble - Thaïs

Un roi - Casque D’Or

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 7 soundtrack

Chute Libre - Emma Hoet

Control - Janet Jackson

Mangrove - Toukan Toukän

The Answer - Cezaire feat. Ayelle

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 8 soundtrack

Tnt - Fantasydub feat. Rachel Fannan

Pénélope - Fred Nevché

Lightleak - There’s Talk

Maintenant je suis un voyou - Bruno Leys

Never Get It Right (Shura Remix) - Ines Rae & Kinouste

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 9 soundtrack

Qu’est-ce que tu fous ? - The Vrooming Crew & Dolores

French Boy - Moodoïd & Say Lou Lou

Just a Clown - Primer

Sur la piste de danse - Laure Briard

C’est tout - Suzy Declair

Le Tuto - Miel De Montagne & Jacques

Sleep, Sleep - Painted Pale

L’amour est dans l’air (2019 remaster) - Laurent Rossi

Emily in Paris season 3 episode 10 soundtrack

Cocktails - doVicente & NVRT

Dépêche-toi - Weekend Affair

Back to Heaven - Later

Dans les strass - Clea Vincent

Burning Hour - Jadu Heart

Moyen-Âge - Vandit Voyage

Vous qui passez sans me voir - Albert De Paname

Ananas - Bleu Toucan

Cassette - Chris DB

Le cœur hypothéqué - April March

Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

Palmero No. 332 - Javier E. Fioramonti

Pyor - Darius

Enid & Rebecca - Les Gordon

