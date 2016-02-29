"We're here to talk about things that are much more important... like Jon Snow," co-presenter Nate Parker said, before asking Clarke to wink if Jon was still breathing – and to which Clarke obliged.

So is this an exciting confirmation, some cheerful trolling of the fans or just an involuntary twitch? Only the debut of Game of Thrones’ sixth season this April will reveal all…

Game of Thrones will air on the 24th April in the UK and US simultaneously, showing on Sky Atlantic at 2am UK time, with a 9pm repeat to follow on 25th April.