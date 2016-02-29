Emilia Clarke hints that Jon Snow is still alive in Game of Thrones
The actress was presenting a prize at the Independent Spirit awards
Has Emilia Clarke given a massive clue about the fate of Kit Harington’s Jon Snow?
That’s the question on every Game of Thrones fan’s mind after the actress apparently hinted at the character’s resurrection while presenting the Best First Feature prize at the Independent Spirit awards this weekend.
"We're here to talk about things that are much more important... like Jon Snow," co-presenter Nate Parker said, before asking Clarke to wink if Jon was still breathing – and to which Clarke obliged.
So is this an exciting confirmation, some cheerful trolling of the fans or just an involuntary twitch? Only the debut of Game of Thrones’ sixth season this April will reveal all…
Game of Thrones will air on the 24th April in the UK and US simultaneously, showing on Sky Atlantic at 2am UK time, with a 9pm repeat to follow on 25th April.