❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Ellis star reacts to season 2 twist and "kickass" stunt: "It wasn’t something I expected"
Harper is at the forefront of the action!
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 11 March 2026 at 10:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad