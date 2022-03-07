Then it all came crashing down.

Once listed by Forbes as the world’s youngest “self-made woman billionaire”, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes claimed she was going to revolutionise the medical world with a blood test that never worked.

The implosion of Theranos has been chronicled many times, starting with a book that first revealed the scale of the scam titled John Carreyrou’s Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies of a Silicon Valley Startup, which was followed by a podcast of the same name.

Since then, there’s been ABC’s podcast The Dropout, an HBO series called The Inventor and there's even a movie called Bad Blood on the horizon starring Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role.

But currently in the limelight is Hulu/Disney Plus miniseries The Dropout, which stars Amanda Seyfriend as Elizabeth Holmes.

The Dropout follows the story of Holmes, chronicling her childhood in Texas, her early days as a Stanford student, the rise and fall of her healthcare technology business which came to be known as Theranos and, crucially, how she came to be convicted of fraud – read about the wild true story behind The Dropout here.

But what has happened since Theranos came crashing down and where is Elizabeth Holmes now? Read on for everything you need to know about the disgraced entrepreneur's fate.

Where is Elizabeth Holmes now?

Elizabeth Holmes attends the 2016 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2015 Kimberly White/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

Elizabeth Holmes is currently awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of defrauding Theranos investors in January 2022.

A California jury found Holmes guilty on four out of seven counts of criminal fraud against investors, with the jury unable to reach an unanimous verdict on the other three charges. Holmes was acquitted on four additional charges related to patient fraud.

Holmes now faces up to two decades in prison, as well as restitution costs for her crimes, but her sentencing won’t be determined until 26th September 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The disgraced entrepreneur denied all charges and is currently out on a $500,000 bail while she awaits sentencing.

Legal experts have said Holmes is unlikely to receive a maximum sentence but that, given the scale of the fraud, it'd be surprising if she manages to avoid a lengthy sentence.

"I would be utterly shocked if she wasn't sentenced to some term of imprisonment," Amanda Kramer, a white-collar defense lawyer, told NPR. “What is the sentence that will deter others who have a failing business from making the choice to commit fraud, rather than owning up to the failings and losing their dream?"

Talking about the delay in Holmes' sentencing, Kramer added: "It's not typical for a case to be sentenced eight months out, but this is not a typical case in many senses. And some facts established in Balwani's trial might prove to be relevant in Holmes' sentencing."

Holmes got engaged to hotel heir William Evans in 2019, and in August 2021, she reportedly gave birth to their son while awaiting trial.

Where is Sunny Balwani now?

Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout Hulu/YouTube

Holmes' former boyfriend and business partner and Sunny Balwani – who is played by Naveen Andrews in the Dropout – is also set to face criminal charges relating to his involvement in the company.

Balwani is being tried separately from Elizabeth, with his court case intended to get underway in March 2022. He has pleaded not guilty.

Balwani's current whereabouts have not been reported.

The Dropout aired the first three episodes on Disney Plus on Thursday 3rd March 2022, with new episodes airing weekly. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.