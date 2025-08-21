The ceremony saw Netflix named Streamer of the Year in the ceremony, beating off all of its other major competitors in the space.

Meanwhile, Adolescence won Best Drama and young star Owen Cooper took home the award for Breakthrough Performance.

Elsewhere, Jessica Gunning won Best TV Actor - Drama for her acclaimed turn in the streamer's Baby Reindeer.

Jessica Gunning. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Finally, Netflix also won Best TV Moment of the Year as voted for by the public for THAT carriage scene between Penelope and Colin in Bridgerton season 3.

Edinburgh TV Awards 2025 winners list in full

Best Drama

Adolescence - WINNER

Baby Reindeer

Blue Lights

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Rivals

Slow Horses

Best International Drama

After the Party - WINNER

Dope Thief

Mussolini: Son of the Century

Ripley

Severance

The Studio

Best Documentary

7/7: The London Bombings

Bombing Brighton: The Plot to Kill Thatcher

Children of the Cult (Exposure)

D-Day: The Unheard Tapes

Jamali Maddix: Follow the Leader

Our Land: Israel's Other War - WINNER

Best Comedy Series

Alma’s Not Normal

Big Boys - WINNER

Dinosaur

Ludwig

Mr Bigstuff

We Are Lady Parts

Best Entertainment Series

I Kissed a Girl

Last One Laughing - WINNER

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

The Piano

The Traitors

Best Popular Factual Series

DNA Journey

Getting Filthy Rich

Go Back to Where You Came From

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour - WINNER

Sort Your Life Out

Swiped: The School that Banned Smartphones

Best Branded Entertainment

Batch from Scratch : Cooking for Less

Champions Full Gallop

Cooking with the Stars Series

DNA Journey - WINNER

M&S Dress the Nation

Climate Storytelling Award

Big Brother

Emmerdale - WINNER

Gabon: Earth’s Last Chance

Our Living World

Ready Meals, What They Really Mean for You

Spirit Rangers

Best TV Actor - Drama

Danny Dyer in Rivals

Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer - WINNER

Katherine Parkinson in Rivals

Owen Cooper in Adolescence

Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer

Stephen Graham in Adolescence

Best TV Actor - Comedy

Anjana Vasan in We Are Lady Parts

Lucy Punch in Amandaland

Nabhaan Rizwan in Kaos

Oliver Savell in Changing Ends

Philippa Dunne in Amandaland

Sophie Willan in Alma's Not Normal - WINNER

Breakthrough Performance

Ashley Storrie

Bella Maclean

Maximilian Fairley

Owen Cooper - WINNER

Sekou Diaby

Thaddea Graham

Best TV Presenter - Factual

Joe Tracini – Me and the Voice in My Head

Mobeen Azhar – The Soldiers That Saved Britain

Munya Chawawa – How to Survive a Dictator: North Korea

Poppy Jay – Young, British and Anti-Abortion - WINNER

Best TV Presenter - Entertainment

Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors - WINNER

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan – Rob & Rom Vs…

Channel of the Year

5 - WINNER

BBC One

BBC Scotland

BBC Two

Channel 4

ITV1

Production Company of the Year

Big Talk Studios

Clapperboard Studios

CPL Productions

See-Saw Films

SISTER

Warp Films - WINNER

Streamer of the Year

BBC iPlayer

Channel 4

ITVX

Netflix - WINNER

U

Small Indie of the Year

Afro-Mic Productions

Alleycats TV

Black Camel Pictures

Listen

Rockerdale Studios - WINNER

Synchronicity Films

Agency of the Year

Insanity - WINNER

Mirador Talent Group

Strange Town Agency

Production Group of the Year

Banijay UK

BBC Studios Productions

Fremantle UK

ITV Studios - WINNER

STV Studios

Universal International Studios

Outstanding Achievement Award 2025

Sir Lenny Henry

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad