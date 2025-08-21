Edinburgh TV Awards 2025 winners list in full as Adolescence and Bridgerton win major awards
Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed presented the awards ceremony in Edinburgh.
The Edinburgh TV Awards 2025 certainly belonged to Netflix this year, as Adolescence and Bridgerton took home major awards.
The awards ceremony, hosted by Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, took place on Thursday (21st August 2025) as part of the Edinburgh TV Festival 2025.
The ceremony saw Netflix named Streamer of the Year in the ceremony, beating off all of its other major competitors in the space.
Meanwhile, Adolescence won Best Drama and young star Owen Cooper took home the award for Breakthrough Performance.
Elsewhere, Jessica Gunning won Best TV Actor - Drama for her acclaimed turn in the streamer's Baby Reindeer.
Finally, Netflix also won Best TV Moment of the Year as voted for by the public for THAT carriage scene between Penelope and Colin in Bridgerton season 3.
Edinburgh TV Awards 2025 winners list in full
Best Drama
Adolescence - WINNER
Baby Reindeer
Blue Lights
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
Rivals
Slow Horses
Best International Drama
After the Party - WINNER
Dope Thief
Mussolini: Son of the Century
Ripley
Severance
The Studio
Best Documentary
7/7: The London Bombings
Bombing Brighton: The Plot to Kill Thatcher
Children of the Cult (Exposure)
D-Day: The Unheard Tapes
Jamali Maddix: Follow the Leader
Our Land: Israel's Other War - WINNER
Best Comedy Series
Alma’s Not Normal
Big Boys - WINNER
Dinosaur
Ludwig
Mr Bigstuff
We Are Lady Parts
Best Entertainment Series
I Kissed a Girl
Last One Laughing - WINNER
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
The Piano
The Traitors
Best Popular Factual Series
DNA Journey
Getting Filthy Rich
Go Back to Where You Came From
Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour - WINNER
Sort Your Life Out
Swiped: The School that Banned Smartphones
Best Branded Entertainment
Batch from Scratch : Cooking for Less
Champions Full Gallop
Cooking with the Stars Series
DNA Journey - WINNER
M&S Dress the Nation
Climate Storytelling Award
Big Brother
Emmerdale - WINNER
Gabon: Earth’s Last Chance
Our Living World
Ready Meals, What They Really Mean for You
Spirit Rangers
Best TV Actor - Drama
Danny Dyer in Rivals
Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer - WINNER
Katherine Parkinson in Rivals
Owen Cooper in Adolescence
Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer
Stephen Graham in Adolescence
Best TV Actor - Comedy
Anjana Vasan in We Are Lady Parts
Lucy Punch in Amandaland
Nabhaan Rizwan in Kaos
Oliver Savell in Changing Ends
Philippa Dunne in Amandaland
Sophie Willan in Alma's Not Normal - WINNER
Breakthrough Performance
Ashley Storrie
Bella Maclean
Maximilian Fairley
Owen Cooper - WINNER
Sekou Diaby
Thaddea Graham
Best TV Presenter - Factual
Joe Tracini – Me and the Voice in My Head
Mobeen Azhar – The Soldiers That Saved Britain
Munya Chawawa – How to Survive a Dictator: North Korea
Poppy Jay – Young, British and Anti-Abortion - WINNER
Best TV Presenter - Entertainment
Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors - WINNER
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan – Rob & Rom Vs…
Channel of the Year
5 - WINNER
BBC One
BBC Scotland
BBC Two
Channel 4
ITV1
Production Company of the Year
Big Talk Studios
Clapperboard Studios
CPL Productions
See-Saw Films
SISTER
Warp Films - WINNER
Streamer of the Year
BBC iPlayer
Channel 4
ITVX
Netflix - WINNER
U
Small Indie of the Year
Afro-Mic Productions
Alleycats TV
Black Camel Pictures
Listen
Rockerdale Studios - WINNER
Synchronicity Films
Agency of the Year
Insanity - WINNER
Mirador Talent Group
Strange Town Agency
Production Group of the Year
Banijay UK
BBC Studios Productions
Fremantle UK
ITV Studios - WINNER
STV Studios
Universal International Studios
Outstanding Achievement Award 2025
Sir Lenny Henry
