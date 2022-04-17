The four-part series tells the bizarre and unique story of Anne and John Darwin , a couple from Hartlepool who hit headlines in the 2000s.

Get ready to delve into the world of The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe , which starts tonight on ITV.

John faked his own death by attempting to paddle out into the North Sea with his canoe, but when his canoe was discovered and his body wasn't, he was declared dead and Anne could claim life insurance money needed to pay off their extortionate debts.

The story is undoubtedly comedic by its bizarre nature, but the ITV retelling offers more balance, showing the darkness Anne (played by Monica Dolan) went through and having to live the lie every single day.

For John Darwin actor, Eddie Marsan, the complexity of this reimagining added to the pressure of taking on The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Marsan said in The Big RT Interview (out today), that Chris Lang's script and Richard Laxton's direction helped him to find the light and shade of the piece.

"I did [feel pressure taking on a true story]. But it was alleviated a lot, because a lot of the work had been done by Richard and Chris before I came on board," he explained.

Monica Dolan as Anne Darwin, Eddie Marsan as John Darwin and Jorge Albuquerque as Mario Vilar. ITV

"The challenge of the whole piece is that it's tragic, it's unbelievable, and it's funny. And some writers and directors find it very hard to write something that incorporates contradictory elements. But great writing always does.

"So by the time I came on, it was already taking shape. It already had all those elements in and it was finely balanced. So all I really had to do was not mess it up. Really I just had to do whatever Chris had written and whatever Richard wanted me to do.”

