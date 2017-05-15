Talking to this week's issue of Radio Times about whether he’d go for a Gossip Girl comeback, he said – in that famous husk of his – “Nah, that’s not gonna happen.”

Oh. Well that's that then.

“I know there’s a bunch of them coming back – I hear they’re doing Will and Grace, they’ve done Gilmore Girls...” he continued. “But it’s such a strange thing to think about. It feels like we only just finished! And I haven’t done enough in between yet to feel like I could comfortably revisit it. And I did so much with that character – it’s played out, man. It’s done.”

More like this

Really? What if Netflix came along and chucked a gazillion dollars at it?

“I’ll do it then, hundred per cent.”

Let’s get lobbying, fellow Gossip Girl fans.

XOXO

Advertisement

White Gold begins on Wednesday 24 May at 10pm on BBC2