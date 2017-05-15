Ed Westwick is really not interested in a Gossip Girl comeback – yet
“It’s played out, man. It’s done”
Gossip Girl fans the world over who grew up watching the chiseled, charming, but ultimately amoral Chuck Bass will be very pleased to hear that the British heart-throb who brought the character to life, Ed Westwick, is returning to the small screen… but definitely not with another series of the New York-based teen drama.
Westwick leads the cast of new BBC2 comedy White Gold, swapping Manhattan for Essex to play a slick and sleazy double-glazing salesman in the 1980s. Joining him on the series are Inbetweeners favourites Joe Thomas and James Buckley.
Talking to this week's issue of Radio Times about whether he’d go for a Gossip Girl comeback, he said – in that famous husk of his – “Nah, that’s not gonna happen.”
Oh. Well that's that then.
“I know there’s a bunch of them coming back – I hear they’re doing Will and Grace, they’ve done Gilmore Girls...” he continued. “But it’s such a strange thing to think about. It feels like we only just finished! And I haven’t done enough in between yet to feel like I could comfortably revisit it. And I did so much with that character – it’s played out, man. It’s done.”
More like this
Really? What if Netflix came along and chucked a gazillion dollars at it?
“I’ll do it then, hundred per cent.”
Let’s get lobbying, fellow Gossip Girl fans.
XOXO
White Gold begins on Wednesday 24 May at 10pm on BBC2