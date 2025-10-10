The series digs into Ed's upbringing and his sinister turn to criminality, but also brings up questions about the death of his brother, his influences from German war criminal Ilse Koch and also, whether Ed had a hand in bringing Ted Bundy down.

Murphy's take has yet again left many viewers questioning what's real and what has simply been inflated with creative licence. One of the burning questions that many have had comes in the penultimate episode, when Ed kills one of the nurses in his psychiatric institution.

But did Ed Gein kill a nurse in the hospital, as shown in the series? Read on to find out.

Did Ed Gein kill a nurse in the hospital, as seen in Netflix's Monster?

Linda Reiter as Nurse Roz Mahoney in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Netflix

The penultimate episode of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, entitled Ham Radio, follows Gein in his psychiatric institution where he's to live out the rest of his life, having been deemed insane at the time of his sentencing.

The episode is wholly an illusion of Ed's, with him speaking on the ham radio to both Ilse Koch (Vicky Krieps) and Christine Jorgensen (Alanna Darby). He speaks to Christine about some feelings he has relating to his gender identity, with Jorgensen saying that actually, she thinks Ed is a gynephiliac. But Ed is interrupted on his call by a new head nurse, Nurse Roz (Linda Reiter).

She's unhappy about the preferential treatment that Ed has been receiving and states that there are to be some new rules that he must adhere to, including being escorted by a member of staff wherever he goes and that his room will be locked at all times.

Nurse Roz states that she doesn't think Ed is "crazy" as the judge said but that Ed is clever, something that Ed doesn't take too kindly to. In bed that night, he hears a voice saying "kill them all" and later is visited by a nurse who gives him the keys to the hospital, telling Ed that he can use them to stretch his legs once the guards have gone to sleep.

But that night, when Nurse Roz goes to the bathroom, she is scared to find that Ed is in the cubicle next to her. He's donned his signature plaid jacket and has a chainsaw that he's got from the store cupboard.

In the scenes that follow, Ed violently kills Nurse Roz with the chainsaw and we see her blood going down the drain as he showers. But in reality, Ed did not kill a nurse at the hospital in which he was admitted.

After that scene, Ed is informed by his doctor that he is schizophrenic and has been suffering with hallucinations, meaning that his visions of speaking on the ham radio and killing Nurse Roz weren't real.

As for the real Ed Gein, he didn't use a chainsaw as his weapon of choice and used a .22 caliber rifle instead.

Ed was deemed fit for trial in 1968 and was subsequently found guilty of Worden's murder. It was reported that due to financial reasons, prosecutors only tried one murder case, and so Ed wasn't tried for the murder of Mary Hogan.

Gein was deemed insane at the time of his sentencing and was returned to a psychiatric institution where he remained until his death in 1984. He died of complications from lung cancer and respiratory illnesses, aged 77, at the Mendota Mental Health Institute.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is now streaming on Netflix – sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.