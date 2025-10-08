Towards the end of the Netflix series, Gein is shown aiding authorities in their investigation into Bundy, and is able to offer FBI agents key information (including what kind of saw Bundy would be using to decapitate women and his make of car), which ultimately leads to his capture.

But with the latest Monster instalment having drawn backlash for its meshing of fact and fiction (as well as other aspects), viewers might be wondering how accurate this depiction of the connection between Gein and Bundy actually is. Read on for everything you need to know.

Did Ed Gein help to catch Ted Bundy in real life?

While Gein would have been alive to witness Bundy’s case play out in real time, there is no evidence this happened and the storyline connecting Gein and Bundy in the series is entirely fictional.

As is hinted at in the show, the entire plot line is actually just a figment of Gein’s imagination, with Murphy blurring fact and fiction here to reflect the delusion and disorientation experienced by Gein and mirror his schizophrenia.

Ted Bundy was arrested in 1978 after a chance traffic stop – and not in connection to the type of saw he used or his car make as the series suggests – and was later connected to his crimes and sentenced to death.

Did Richard Speck share a Ted Bundy letter with Ed Gein in real life?

In the show's finale, Birdman, aka Richard Speck – another serial killer depicted here as something of a fan of Gein – shares a letter with Gein that Bundy had written to him.

Gein then shares the identifying details in the letter, which include Bundy’s first name and that he drives a Volkswagen Beetle, with the FBI.

While Bundy did go by several variations of Theodore and did drive a 1968 Volkswagen Beetle, he had no ties to Gein or Speck in real life, and the letter was invented as a plot point for the series.

