Dynasty season 5: release date rumours, cast and latest news

Looking at the TV Guide one could easily believe it was still the 1980s, with the schedules filled with the likes of Doctor Who, Spitting Image and, of course, Dynasty.

The reboot of the beloved US soap opera has been on air since 2017, providing us with four rollercoaster seasons following the Carrington family as they fight each other and everyone around them for money and power.

Dynasty is one of the few reboots to become a big hit – so big, in fact, that a fifth season was confirmed before season four had even premiered.

It seems Dynasty will live up to its title and last for generations – here’s everything we now about season five.

Dynasty season 5 release date

Like most US network shows, Dynasty routinely began airing new seasons in October in the US.

However disruption due to COVID-19 meant season four did not premiere until May 2021, only just concluding in October when the show would usually start.

Dynasty of course will not be making its usual release window and will likely become a midseason title – meaning the soap will likely return to US screens in early 2022.

However the show is not expected to premiere as late as last year, so fingers crossed therefore that season five will begin before May 2022.

When will Dynasty season 5 be on Netflix UK?

Netflix initially released episodes within a day of their US broadcast, but from the third season onwards the streaming service has instead released the full season in one go once the finale has aired in the US.

This means that Dynasty will not arrive on Netflix UK until after all 22 episodes have aired weekly in the US – which will likely not be until late 2022.

Dynasty season 5 cast

All the main cast are expected to return – which includes Grant Shaw as billionaire CEO Blake Carrington, Sam Underwood as his eldest son Adam Carrington, Elaine Hendrix as Blake’s ex-wife Alexis Carrington and Daniella Alonso as Cristal Jennings Carrington.

Making up the returning Flores clan are Rafael de la Fuente as Sam Flores and Geovanni Gopradi as Roberto Flores, with Adam Huber as Liam Ridley and Michael Michele as the wonderfully-named Dominique Deveraux.

Rounding out the cast are Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane, Kara Royster as Eva and Maddison Brown as Kirby Anders, who shared a photo in October 2021 showing the actors together for season five:

**SPOILERS FOR SEASON 4 BELOW**

One cast member who may not be returning is Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, as her character’s fate was left up in the air after she was shot in the season four finale. Gillies was notably not in Brown’s season five reunion photo, and has not yet hinted at any continued involvement in her own social media posts.

However, as much as Dynasty is an ensemble show Fallon is essentially the main character – unless Gillies has decided to exit the show, her return in season five is highly likely.

A British actress will be joining the American drama for season five also – Deadline reports that Broadchurch’s Eliza Bennett has become a series regular on the show in the role of Amanda Carrington. Amanda is a long-lost Carrington relative (ah, that old soap opera trope) who was born and raised in Europe, and arrives on the Carrington doorstep with lots of family secrets…

Dynasty season 5 trailer

Season four only recently concluded, so don’t expect a trailer for season five until nearer release, likely in early 2022 at the earliest.

However, you can recap all the drama so far with this trailer for season four:

Dynasty season 5 spoilers

Season five will of course have to deal with the fallout of that season four finale – which saw Eva shoot Fallon and leave her bleeding out on the floor. While it seems unlikely that the show’s central character will be killed off, Fallon’s fate still has to be revealed, and if she does survive, the energy executive will likely want revenge.

A near-death experience might just be the jolt needed to get Fallon’s marriage with Liam back on track also, after the two called it quits in the penultimate episode. Will Liam finally forgive Fallon for cheating on her?

Meanwhile season four had a heavy focus on Blake’s political campaign, so expect to see more of his run as Senator as well as Alexis’ uncertain future after Adam was able to get her arrested at Blake’s gala.

Don’t forget that newcomer Amanda Carrington will be arriving from Europe to stir up trouble amongst the Carrington family – so whatever happens in season five, expect an awful lot of drama.

