The series is based on Rosa Rankin-Gee's novel Dreamland, adapted by BAFTA award-winning writer Kayleigh Llewellyn.

Further casting includes Jacob Greenway (The Watchers), Tareq Al-Jeddal (Ridley), Scarlett Rayner (Trying), Ruby Bridle (Casualty) and Raphael Sowole (The Crow Girl).

Set in a near-future Margate, The Dream Lands tells the story of Chance (Kann) "who discovers life and love, while being forced to fight for her family and friends' survival in a world that's crumbling around her".

The synopsis continues: "It's 2039 and temperatures are soaring, seas are rising, and the political climate is equally as menacing. Chance is living a life of crime just to get by, when her community is singled out for a government rejuvenation scheme, promising to bring her coastal town back to life.

"But when Chance falls in love with Franky, a girl with ties to the establishment, she and those closest to her begin to realise that all may not be as it seems."

Kayleigh Llewellyn, writer and executive producer, said: "I’m completely awed by this stellar ensemble, all brought together under the expert eye of our casting director, Rachel Sheridan.

"We feel incredibly lucky to be working with a cast that blends new young talent, who I believe are the stars of tomorrow, and acclaimed actors, who will be delving into areas we've never seen them explore before.

"I'm thrilled to see this world being brought to life by such a phenomenal cast and our visionary directors, Erika Calmeyer and Myriam Raja."

Meanwhile Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: "It's no surprise that Kayleigh's heartfelt and captivating scripts have attracted a cast of such an outstanding calibre, with exciting new talent acting alongside established names already loved by BBC viewers. I can't wait to see them bring The Dream Lands to life."

