❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Subtle, soul-searching dramas tackling Northern Ireland’s Troubles are proving that few escaped this era unscathed
Writers are starting to explore Northern Ireland’s violent history to create soul-searching TV.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 25 November 2025 at 9:34 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad