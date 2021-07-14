How to watch Dr Death in the UK

Inspired by the acclaimed podcast of the same name, new real-life drama Dr Death stars Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek) as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon convicted of maiming a patient and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017.

Advertisement

Dr. Death is based on the “terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed,” reads the official Peacock synopsis.

Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater also co-star in the Peacock drama series as the two colleagues and fellow surgeons who joined forces to bring a stop to Duntsch’s medical career.

Read on for everything you need to know about Dr Death.

Dr Death release date

Dr Death will be released in the US on Peacock on 15th July 2021.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

How can I watch Dr Death in the UK?

StarzPlay has secured the UK rights to Dr Death, with a premiere date set for 12th September 2021. StarzPlay is available via Amazon Prime Video, with subscribers able to access the add-on service for £4.99 a month. You can also trial the service free for seven days.

What is Dr Death about?

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast, the series is inspired by the infamous true story of Dallas-based neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch.

The synopsis reveals, “Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow surgeons and a young Assistant District Attorney set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenceless among us.”

Dr Death cast

Joshua Jackson (best known for his teen heartthrob role as Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek) plays the titular doctor, Christopher Duntsch. The role was recast, with The Fall star Jamie Dornan originally set to star.

Neurosurgeon Robert Henderson is played by Alec Baldwin (The Departed), and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby is played by Christian Slater (Heathers). Meanwhile Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart is played by former child star AnnaSophia Robb.

Dr Death trailer

You can the official Peacock trailer for Dr Death below.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.