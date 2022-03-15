The images include individual character stills of stars Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu and Aliyah Odoffin as Maggie, Birdy, Nell and Amara respectively, while the quartet also appear together in one shot, smoking cigarettes on a grassy hill.

The BBC has released some first-look images from upcoming drama series Everything I Know About Love – based on Dolly Alderton's best-selling memoir of the same name .

Emma Appleton as Maggie in Everything I Know About Love BBC

Meanwhile, viewers can also get a glimpse of Connor Finch as Street, with one image showing the character chatting with Maggie at a train station.

Emma Appleton and Connor Finch as Maggie and Street in Everything I Know About Love BBC

According to the BBC, the seven-part series will give "an unflinching account of surviving your 20s", following a group of friends in a 2012 London-house-share and including flashbacks to suburban adolescence in the early noughties.

It is created and adapted by Alderton and directed by China Moo-Young, with filming having taken place in Manchester and London.

When the cast for the show was announced last summer, Dolly Alderton explained that she was "beyond thrilled with every actor we have on board".

BBC

"Aisha Bywaters has helped us find our dream cast and we are so excited to see them inhabit the world of the show and bring its stories and relationships to life," she added.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Director Moo-Young added that she was "so excited to see them bring all the heart and humour of Dolly's scripts to life on screen”, while BBC Drama Commissioning Editor Jo McClellan said: "The BBC are incredibly excited to have this talented young cast join Dolly, China and the Working Title team to create this funny, uplifting and big-hearted show about friendship and love."

BBC

Everything I Know About Love is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.