Does Rillington Place still exist?
Find out what happened to John Christie’s house depicted in the BBC drama starring Tim Roth
Published: Thursday, 22 June 2017 at 0:00 pm
10 Rillington Place was John and Ethel Christie's house from 1938, and the scene of at least eight murders and eight concealed corpses during the 1940s and 1950s. But does the setting of the new BBC serial killer drama starring Tim Roth still exist?
Here’s what you need to know about the Rillington house of horrors.
Is 10 Rillington Place still there?
No. To rest any associations with murderer John Christie, Rillington Place was renamed Runton Close in May 1954, but it was eventually demolished in 1970.
You can see Christie’s old house (the one with the white door) in the clip below.
Rillington Place is on 9pm Tuesdays, BBC1
