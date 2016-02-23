Also joining the cast - led by Stephen Tompkinson – are Shaun Dingwall (Legends, Silent Witness) as Chief Superintendent Colin Anderson, Shaun Dooley (Broadchurch, Ordinary Lies) as hardened career criminal Steve Richards and Maimie McCoy (Musketeers) as Richards’ wife, Tamsin.

Fans can also expect the return of cast members Jack Deam (New Tricks, Casualty) as DC Ken Livingstone and Keith Barron (Holby City, Doctors) as Banks’ father, Arthur Banks.

Production on the six-part series has begun in Yorkshire, ITV confirmed. The first story will find Banks drawn into the dark world of self-harm when a school teacher and his pupil are found dead.

In the second story, Annie discovers a disturbing secret as the team investigate a kidnap within Leeds’ Chinese community and in the final two episodes, Banks’ team question how far he will go in pursuit of justice when he enters a dangerous cat-and-mouse game to pin down a man who is seemingly outside the reach of the law.

ITV's Head of Drama Series, Jane Hudson said, “DCI Banks has become a firm favourite with the ITV drama audience and this series will be the grittiest yet.

“We’ll see the team embark on an investigation that will truly change things forever.”