The move means Minchin will still be working alongside Doctor Who colleague Steven Moffat, with whom he’s enjoyed quite a fruitful professional partnership over the past few years. The duo surely must be set to take quite a few adventures in time (though perhaps not space) together if any period dramas pop up.

Hartswood is, of course, best known to Sherlock fans as the home of their beloved detective series, though it remains to be seen whether Minchin could be involved in any future Holmes episodes. We’re not even sure we’ll get any yet!

“I’ve worked very closely with Brian for the last four years, on Doctor Who, and he’s a brilliant and creative producer and a good friend” said Steven Moffat. “Now that I’m leaving Who to concentrate on Hartswood projects, I couldn’t be more delighted that Brian is doing the same.”