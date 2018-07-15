The trailer launched following the World Cup final on BBC1, and offers a glimpse of Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor as well as the starry cast of Les Misérables.

We also see Idris Elba back as Luther, and Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Shannon and Florence Pugh in the newest John le Carré adaptation, The Little Drummer Girl.

The trailer gives us a peek at John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot in The ABC Murders and Keeley Hawes in Bodyguard, while Ruth Wilson leads the cast of Mrs Wilson and Eleanor Tomlinson and Rafe Spall fight invading aliens in The War of the Worlds.

Elsewhere, the trailer offers a look at The Long Song, set during the last days of slavery in 19th century Jamaica, as well as showing the contemporary thriller Informer.

And it doesn’t end there. Jenna Coleman stars in psychological thriller The Cry, Toni Collette leads the cast of Wanderlust and Suranne Jones plays Anne Lister in Sally Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve arrives on BBC1 and BBC3 after its acclaimed launch in the US, and we see a little of Mike Barlett’s new drama Press as well as Michaela Coel in Black Earth Rising.

Wave goodbye to your social lives.