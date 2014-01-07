Capaldi has already got into the spirit of his new life by attending Sunday’s screening at Bafta Cymru of the second Sherlock episode, another show overseen by Doctor Who stalwarts Mark Gatiss and showrunner Steven Moffat.

Already, his approach to the role has been the subject of fevered speculation, with a generation of fans unused to a more seasoned actor playing the Doctor.

At 55, Capaldi is just two months younger than the first and oldest Doctor, William Hartnell, when the first ever episode aired – while Matt Smith was just 26 when he took on the role.

Details of the costume are being kept firmly under wraps, although his look is expected to mix old and new, according to sources.

Earlier this year, Moffat revealed that Capaldi is quite particular about his appearance, pointing out that “he likes his clothes….he’s got very strong opinions about clothes, he’s very dashing".

As for his performance, Armando Iannucci the creator of BBC comedy The Thick of It, in which Capaldi plays foul-mouthed spin-doctor Malcolm Tucker, has said he will make an excellent Doctor.

“The thing about Peter as Malcolm is he is very angry, and we have seen that powerful side to him, but he is actually a very gentle, funny guy,” said Iannucci.

Series eight of Doctor Who will be shown on BBC1 in the autumn.

