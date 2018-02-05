Bartlett says the book, written by Alan Road and featuring an introduction by Davison, opened his eyes to the fact that everything he was watching on television was actually being made by people.

"That book started my career so when I eventually wrote an episode of Doctor Who last year, Knock Knock, it was pretty special," Bartlett says.

Bartlett's new drama, Trauma, features Doctor Who's very own Master, John Simm, so he's certainly continuing to nod to his old favourite TV show. Now if only he could find a way to write Simm and Suranne Jones (who played the Tardis in corporeal form during Matt Smith's run as the Eleventh Doctor) back into the series opposite Jodie Whittaker...

More like this

We think that'd be pretty special too.

Advertisement

Read Mike Bartlett's full account of his Life in TV in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, which comes in three different covers and includes a free 16-day guide to the Winter Olympics