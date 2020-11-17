Speaking to the Daily Star's Hot TV column (via The List), Bartlett said: "I do think about Tom quite a lot. He's gone and Gemma doesn't know where. I feel I don't know the answer and Gemma doesn't know the answer. It has been left in a limbo state."

"He's out there doing something and there’s a story to be told in some way. One day I might tell that story. The characters stay alive and you come back to them."

Doctor Foster ended in 2017 with a dramatic finale which saw Tom, the troubled teenage son of Gemma (Suranne Jones) and Simon Foster (Bertie Carvel) run away from home after becoming frustrated with his feuding parents.

Bartlett recently revealed that he was "definitely done" with Doctor Foster, dismissing all hopes of a third series.

Speaking to The Sun in October, he said: "We're definitely done and we're all doing – certainly they are doing – amazing things. Each of the two series feels like two different novels to me, so it's not like there's anything incomplete.

"It would only come back if we had the right story to tell in the right way – and I don't have a burning desire to find that story."

