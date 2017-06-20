Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been the best of buds for quite some time now. They’re such good friends, in fact, that Taylor featured Selena in her music video for single Bad Blood.

And in a very sneaky, blink-and-you'll-miss-it way, Selena appears to have returned the favour by giving her pal a subtle cameo in her hit Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why.

Die-hard Swift fan Scottish Swiftie was flicking through the series when something familiar popped up in the background on a school noticeboard.

There, behind Tyler Down (Devin Druid), was a version of the cover of Taylor Swift's album, 1989, posing as a promo for a school art class.

And it just so happens it’s the very same album Bad Blood appears on.

Mind. BLOWN.

13 Reasons Why is available to stream on Netflix

