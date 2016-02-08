Journalist Kevin O' Flynn, who reports from Moscow, pointed out that the actor's Happy Valley character Tommy buys a copy of War and Peace in series one.

I told you that one should forgive a fallen woman.But I never said I would be able to Do I look silly in this hat? pic.twitter.com/XH1r3I0KdF — Kevin O'Flynn (@oflynnkevin) February 5, 2016

Earlier this year, Norton himself told 5050London that, "weirdly enough, when I did Happy Valley, I carried War and Peace at one point as my character (psychopath Tommy Lee Royce) goes into a charity shop to disguise himself.

"And he picks a red book which is War and Peace. Sitting at that bus stop and waiting for the cameras to turn around, I got through about ten pages.”

Frankly, this is all a bit too meta for us...

Norton's War and Peace casting was announced in December 2014, a year after filming took place on Happy Valley series one. So yes, this little Russian 'easter egg' is just a lucky coincidence.

Wonder what he'll be reading in series two?