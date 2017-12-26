Thomas is not the only one who’s fallen in love with the tale of the March sisters, though: Their story has already inspired several adaptations for both TV and cinema screens and won the hearts of readers around the world.

Adapting such a beloved tale is always a risk - so has it paid off?

Advertisement

Did the new BBC adaptation live up to your expectations? Did Maya Hawke’s Jo win you over? And did you fall in love with the story all over again, just as Thomas did while writing the script?