Dexter season 9 trailer offers first glimpse at new setting and teases old demons

A brand new trailer for the Dexter revival was released during Comic Con @ Home, offering fans a glimpse into what Michael C Hall’s serial killer turned lumberjack has been up to since we last saw him on our screens.

Advertisement

Despite his attempts to carve out a new life in a small town in upstate New York after faking his own death, it looks like Dexter hasn’t quite left his old ways in Miami. Or perhaps they’ve followed him into his new life.

“I’ve always had my demons, and so I went away,” he explains in the trailer, before we see him go about his seemingly normal day with a new name – Jim Lindsay. Of course, things soon turn bloody…

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Check out the trailer for yourself, below:

As well as unveiling the trailer, the panel discussion also saw Hall open up about his reasons for returning.

“It’s come up in different forms,” Hall said. “It never felt quite right in terms of the story that was presented or in terms of the timing. But, I think, along with everybody on this panel and along with everybody who’s ever watched the show and is a fan of the show, I myself have also wondered what the hell happened to this guy. And I think enough time has passed, and the storytelling opportunities were a lot more interesting for having more time between the end and now.”

“One of the things that Michael insisted on, and he was completely right, was that this not be Dexter Season 9,” said original showrunner Clyde Phillips, who is returning for the revival. “This not the next moment after the lumberjack moment. We pick up with Dexter in another place, in another world, actually, as far away from Miami as possible.”

But we know Dexter’s life in Miami hasn’t been completely forgotten. Though the trailer features mostly new faces – including Julia Jones’ Chief of Police, who is also romantically involved with Dexter – John Lithgow and Jennifer Carpenter are set to return as Trinity Killer and Debra Morgan respectively via flashbacks.

The ten-episode series, titled Dexter: New Blood, is set to premiere on 7th November on US network Showtime. Sadly, there is no news yet as to when or where it will land in the UK.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.