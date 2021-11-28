Dexter fans name John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer show’s greatest ever villain

Showtime crime drama Dexter‘s latest season is well under way, which has seen Michael C Hall reprise his role as the titular serial killer after eight years off the air.

While the show returned earlier this autumn for a special miniseries – Dexter: New Blood – the original drama ran from 2006 until 2013, and over the course of its run saw many ferocious villains come and go (usually thanks to Dexter).

Now RadioTimes.com readers have had their say as to which of Dexter’s nemeses was the greatest, with fans ultimately voting for John Lithgow’s infamous Arthur Mitchell, aka the Trinity Killer.

The Dexter villain, who was the main antagonist of the show’s fourth season, received 44 per cent of the vote, which should come as no surprise considering Lithgow won an Emmy and a Golden Globe back in 2010 for the role.

In the series, Arthur Miller was an unassuming family man who lived a secret life as a serial killer for over 30 years before eventually being stopped by Dexter.

Brian Moser (aka The Ice Truck Killer), who was played by Christian Camargo in season one, came in second place in the RadioTimes.com poll, receiving 12 per cent of the vote, while season two’s Lila West (Jaime Murray) received seven per cent and poor Maria LaGuerta (Lauren Velez), who was an adversary to Dexter but not a villain in the strictest sense of the word, got six per cent.

The new Dexter miniseries picks up with the central figure 10 years after he faked his own death and follows him in his new town of Iron Lake, New York, where he lives under the name of local shop worker Jim Lindsay.

While Dexter has managed to suppress his serial killing urges, a string of incidents across town makes him fear that his darker side will come out.

