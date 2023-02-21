Amanda Abbington leads the cast of veterans and newcomers as Rowan Taylor, a woman whose world is turned upside down when her son finds himself on the radar of a local gangster.

The newest addition to Channel 5's rapidly expanding drama slate is Desperate Measures , a four-parter that's guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

"It's a really compelling, exciting series and a good story to watch, but it's really about a mother's love and I hope that's what people take away from it," said Abbington.

"It's about what she'll do for her child and whether she gets away with it or not, and it's up to the audience to draw their own moral conclusions.

"If people go away talking about that, then I'll be very happy."

Who's in the cast of Desperate Measures?

The cast of Desperate Measures is as follows.

Amanda Abbington as Rowan

Sunetra Sarker as Varisha

Warren Brown as Patrick

Jesse Cescatti-McFarlane as Finn

Francis Magee as Mal

Gábor Nagypál as Kristof

Harry Rose as Conor

Seb Cardinal as Clive Powell

Jonathan Nyati as Detective Simmons

For more about the major players in Desperate Measures, read on...

Amanda Abbington plays Rowan

Who is Rowan? She's a cashier at a bank and a single mum to a teenage boy. The rug is pulled from under her when her son winds up owing a significant sum of money to a gangster. Her savings won't cover the debt, so she draws up a plan to steal the money from her place of work.

What else has Amanda Abbington been in? She's best known for Sherlock. You might also recognise her from ITV comedy The Family Pile, Netflix's Safe, police drama Wolfe and ITV drama Mr Selfridge.

Sunetra Sarker plays Varisha

Who is Varisha? Rowan's colleague and friend. As a supervisor at the bank, she has a key to the vault. Varisha discovers what Rowan is planning, but will she help her?

What else has Sunetra Sarker been in? You'll recognise her from Channel 4's Ackley Bridge and Casualty.

Warren Brown plays Patrick

Who is Patrick? A figure from Rowan's past who has the means to help her steal the money.

What else has Warren Brown been in? His CV includes BBC drama Luther starring Idris Elba, ITV's Trigger Point with Vicky McClure, The Responder with Martin Freeman and ITV drama Liar, among others.

Jesse Cescatti-McFarlane plays Finn

Who is Finn? Rowan's son. He's bright and was planning to go to university, but his life now hangs in the balance

What else has Jesse Cescatti-McFarlane been in? He had a minor role in Choose or Die starring Asa Butterfield.

Francis Magee plays Mal

Who is Mal? Rowan's dad. The pair have a strained relationship, with Mal leaving his daughter to clear up his considerable debits. They haven't spoken in years.

What else has Francis Magee been in? He played Yoren, a member of the Night's Watch, in Game of Thrones and Liam Tyler, Debbie Bates's abusive husband, in EastEnders. You might also have watched him in Netflix's White Lines and AMC's Kin.

Gábor Nagypál plays Kristof

Who is Kristof? The gangster who is threatening to kill Finn if he doesn't receive his money.

What else has Gábor Nagypál been in? He is a Yugoslavian actor who has appeared in numerous TV shows and films native to his country.

Harry Rose plays Conor

Who is Conor? One of Kristof's couriers and the reason Finn ends up fighting for his life. The pair were friends when they were younger but drifted apart when Conor became involved in crime.

Seb Cardinal plays Clive Powell

Who is Clive Powell? Rowan and Varisha's boss. They have an exceedingly low opinion of him.

What else has Seb Cardinal been in? He received a BAFTA nomination in 2013 for his sketch show Cardinal Burns. He's also had minor roles in BBC Two comedy The Witchfinder, Ricky Gervais's After Life and Julia Davis's comedy Sally4Ever, among others.

There's also Detective Simmons, who's played by Jonathan Nyati. He's had minor roles in Netflix's Treason, Channel 4 comedy This Way Up, Sky's Breeders and BBC comedy Motherland.

Desperate Measures starts tonight (Tuesday 21st February) and is stripped across the next four nights.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now.