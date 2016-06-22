"We are very excited to be bringing Death In Paradise to London for the very first time," says executive producer Tim Key. "Humphrey has always been a fish out of water in Saint Marie, adjusting to the island’s ways and customs, but for the scenes set in London, the roles are reversed as he is back in his hometown, giving an opportunity to explore the characters that viewers know and love against a new backdrop."

The upcoming season will also see the return of Not Going Out star Sally Bretton as a series regular. Bretton first appeared in the the final episode of series five as Martha Lloyd, a potential love interest for Humphrey. She's set to become a "prominent part" of series six, as sparks continue to fly between the pair.

"My character is a joy to play and I can't wait for viewers to see how her story unfolds," teases Bretton.

She'll join Kris Marshall, Danny John-Jules, Don Warrington, Josephine Jobert and Tobi Bakare, who are all reprising their roles. And it wouldn't be Death in Paradise without an impressive host of guest stars. Season six is also set to feature the likes of Ardal O’Hanlon, Douglas Hodge, Natasha Little, Adrian Rawlins, Monica Dolan, Ramon Tikaram, Emily Taaffee, Gary Beadle, Fiona Allen, Kerry Fox, Kemi-Bo Jacobs and Mark Powley.

Death in Paradise will return to BBC1 in 2017