Last week's episode saw DI Humphrey Goodman start looking for love and it's set to be a theme that'll run through the series.

"A man living in a shack on a beach with a lizard in his forties, there is an inherent loneliness," says Marshall. "I think he's looking for someone to love. He's got a lot of love to give."

"He doesn't really know how to go on a date – and I'm not sure he's asking the right people!"

Marshall also goes on to talk about what we can expect from series five, how the cast and crew are like a family and what he misses when he's back in England.

Death in Paradise continues tonight at 9:00pm on BBC1