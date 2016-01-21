Death in Paradise star Kris Marshall on Humphrey Goodman's search for love
The star of the hit Caribbean-set crime drama talks series five from the sunny island of Guadeloupe in this exclusive video
Kris Marshall is no longer the new boy on the Death in Paradise island – he's got two successful series under his belt – but that doesn't mean we know everything there is to know about his Caribbean cop DI Humphrey Goodman.
"If you're lucky enough to be in a show for a long period of time you get the opportunity to really fill out your character," Marshall says. "There's this more pastoral side of Humphrey. A person with a heart. You also see that he's not a fool. He's nobody's fool, not really. That's why he solves these amazing crimes."
Last week's episode saw DI Humphrey Goodman start looking for love and it's set to be a theme that'll run through the series.
"A man living in a shack on a beach with a lizard in his forties, there is an inherent loneliness," says Marshall. "I think he's looking for someone to love. He's got a lot of love to give."
"He doesn't really know how to go on a date – and I'm not sure he's asking the right people!"
Marshall also goes on to talk about what we can expect from series five, how the cast and crew are like a family and what he misses when he's back in England.
Death in Paradise continues tonight at 9:00pm on BBC1