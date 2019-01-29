However – spoiler alert – it turned out that Harrison’s latest character was far less innocent than Neil. At the episode’s end, DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlan) revealed it was Theo who had murdered fellow zookeeper Xander Shepherd with a poisoned dart.

Turned out that Theo blamed Xander for not protecting his brother from a snake bite that killed him decades ago.

Although the twist caught out some viewers, many had suspected Harrison from the start. Well, he did kill that fish on the school geography field trip, after all.

We just dread to think what Mr Gilbert is going to do when he finds out.

