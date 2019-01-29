Inbetweeners fans were delighted – and then horrified – by Blake Harrison in Death in Paradise
Oh Neil!
Death in Paradise viewers were delighted with the recent appearance of Blake Harrison – AKA Neil from The Inbetweeners – on the island of Saint-Marie.
Although Harrison played the role of zookeeper Theo Roberts, many fans couldn't shake his image as the lovable schoolboy who stuffed lego up his behind.
However – spoiler alert – it turned out that Harrison’s latest character was far less innocent than Neil. At the episode’s end, DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlan) revealed it was Theo who had murdered fellow zookeeper Xander Shepherd with a poisoned dart.
Turned out that Theo blamed Xander for not protecting his brother from a snake bite that killed him decades ago.
Although the twist caught out some viewers, many had suspected Harrison from the start. Well, he did kill that fish on the school geography field trip, after all.
We just dread to think what Mr Gilbert is going to do when he finds out.
Death in Paradise is on 9pm Thursdays, BBC1
This article was originally published on 18 January 2019