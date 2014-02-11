Death in Paradise: Meet Harry the Lizard
Spoiler: he's not actually green, scaly... or even real
The third series of Death in Paradise has bought with it a lot of change.
Most notably the brutal death of the series' star DI Richard Poole in the opening moments of the first episode and the arrival of his British replacement DI Humphrey Goodman.
Thankfully though, some things have stayed the same. Saint Marie is still as sun-kissed as ever - and it's inhabitants are still murdering at the same rate. Camille is still as lovely, Fidel as hard-working and Dwayne as cheeky.
Plus Harry the Lizard, Richard's faithful adopted reptile, is still hanging around. And seems to have taken well to the new man in his life...
The thing is, though, we've been informed that there is more change to get your head around.
It turns out Harry isn't actually real. The friendly little lizard is actually a silver ball, a blue bag and a pipe that puffs air.
Sound strange? You'd better watch this video...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evNRx5h-nG0
Images courtesy of Dneg TV.
Death in Paradise continues on Tuesdays at 9:00pm on BBC1.