Will Humphrey and Dwayne return to Death in Paradise? “Never say never”

Some major cameos and comebacks for the 10th anniversary season of Death in Paradise have already been announced – but could we also see the return of fan favourites DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules)?

The upcoming season, set to air in January 2021, will see DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) take up her old job on Saint Marie, while also reuniting with DS Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) who returns as a guest star for a two-episode story arc. And the show’s original lead actor Ben Miller is set to appear for a special cameo.

But the reappearance of all these familiar faces has left fans wondering whether other characters could also pop up.

Asked whether Humphrey or Dwayne could make a return, Death in Paradise’s executive producer Tim Key told press: “Never say never, but – yeah. That’s all I’d say. I’m trying to be all mysterious, like it’s some big –.”

He added: “I wouldn’t rule anything out. The joyous thing is that we do genuinely all stay in touch and I’m in touch with Kris quite often as well, and I think that because the’ve got such affection for the show we wouldn’t rule anything out if there was a good story to tell. Who knows…”

Kris Marshall left the show at the end of season six, with his character DI Humphrey Goodman deciding to stay in London and pursue his relationship with holiday fling Martha (Sally Bretton).

The actor told Radio Times at the time that it was no longer practical for him to take his family to Guadeloupe for half of each year, especially as his eldest child was now school-age.

But he also told us in 2019 that he would “absolutely” return to the show as a guest star, saying: “Would I do a cameo? Would I go back, and do a cameo in Death in Paradise? Unequivocally yes.”

Danny John-Jules, who had starred as Officer Dwayne Myers since the first-ever episode of Death in Paradise, then left the show at the end of season seven.

But his exit storyline also leaves space for him to return; after all, Dwayne is only on a once-in-a-lifetime trip sailing around the Caribbean islands with his long-lost father Nelson, so he could come back any time he liked.

But why stop at Dwayne and Humphrey? Perhaps the show will bring back DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) for a cameo, or even Fidel Best (Gary Carr)? Stranger things have happened on Saint Marie.

Death in Paradise returns on Thursday 7th January 2021 at 9pm on BBC One. While you’re waiting, check out what else is on with our TV Guide.