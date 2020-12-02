Ben Miller is returning to Death in Paradise for a “special cameo” as DI Richard Poole

Fans of Death in Paradise were promised “major surprises” in season 10 – and the show-makers certainly weren’t kidding.

In an online exclusive, RadioTimes.com can now reveal that Ben Miller will return in the role of DI Richard Poole. Yes, you read that correctly.

A spokesperson tells us: “The BBC and Red Planet Pictures are delighted to confirm that Ben Miller, who plays DI Richard Poole in Death in Paradise, will be returning for a very special cameo appearance during the tenth anniversary series.

“We’re not going to tell you anything more than that – all details of his role will be left for the viewer discover in series ten, airing on BBC One in 2021.”

Miller’s return to the Death in Paradise cast is especially surprising because DI Richard Poole was murdered in the opening episode of series three. It was a pretty violent death, with Poole being killed with an ice pick to the head.

And now, seven years later, DI Poole is back. But how? Is he somehow still alive – or will he cameo in a flashback or old videoclip?

The mystery will be solved when Death in Paradise returns in the new year. In the meantime, we can share this short (but very intriguing) promo video…

The clip opens with a shot of DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and newly-returned DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert), who has re-joined the Honoré Police.

The duo are joined by Sara Martins, who was recently announced as a season 10 guest star. She played DS Camille Bordey until 2015, and will be returning for a two-part storyline.

But then Camille looks to the beach – where DI Richard Poole (Miller) is just coming into focus.

The detective is wearing his signature smart suit and tie and carrying his signature leather briefcase. He gives us a wave… and now all we can do is wait (im)patiently for the new season of Death in Paradise to hit our screens.

Death in Paradise season 10 will begin on BBC One in early 2021. While you’re waiting, check out what else is on with our TV guide.