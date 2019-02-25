Could Kate Garraway star in Death in Paradise?
The Good Morning Britain presenter has set her sights on a Death in Paradise guest role
Kate Garraway is determined to guest-star in Death in Paradise – even if she has to play a dead body.
The Good Morning Britain presenter has revealed she is actively campaigning to take part in the Caribbean crime drama, while her GMB colleague Charlotte Hawkins is also, unsurprisingly, keen on a trip to Guadeloupe.
Garraway told OK! magazine: "I'm actually pushing to be a star on Death in Paradise. Charlotte Hawkins and I both fancy that as it's in a glamorous part of the world. I would even be happy to be a dead body on that!
"The producers seem quite keen and they said to me they'd be up for it, so that's going to be my new project."
She added: "I'd also love to be in Emmerdale. I love the countryside, so I'm pushing for that too."
Garraway may be best known as an ITV presenter, but she already has a collection of movie and television cameos to her name, including an appearance in Sharknado 5: Global Swarming (as herself) and also a brief voice role in The Lego Ninjago Movie.
So far in series eight, Death in Paradise guest stars have included EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood, Monarch of the Glen's Alastair MacKenzie, ex-Have I Got News for You presenter Angus Deayton, Ordeal by Innocence's Anna Chancellor, Downton Abbey star Kevin Doyle, and Call the Midwife actress Charlotte Ritchie.
So will Garraway and Hawkins top the list for series nine...?