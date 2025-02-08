Episode 3 follows the death of a wellness business owner who suddenly dies from an allergic reaction at the launch of her highly anticipated skincare product.

As per the synopsis, DI Mervin "quickly deduces her death to be suspicious when, despite the presence of peanuts in her throat, the victim didn't eat or drink anything".

DI Mervin Wilson and Sergeant Naomi Thomas. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

It continues: "Meanwhile, Darlene struggles to train up new officer Seb Rose as they investigate an obscure party drug that's doing the rounds on the island.

"Tensions run high as Selwyn battles devastating news, while Mervin begins to doubt his own instincts when he uncovers compelling evidence in his mother's case."

Episode 3 features Sex Education's Patricia Allison, who guest stars as Carrie.

In the picture below, she is sat alongside David Mumeni and Imogen King, who play Steve and Daisy respectively. Could they be suspects in this baffling murder?

David Mumeni, Patricia Allison and Imogen King. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

Season 14 is Don Gilet's first full season as detective inspector, which has been a welcome introduction according to Don Warrington.

"It's like turning a page," said Warrington of Gilet's casting.

"It's exciting because it's a new person that brings all their characteristics to it. It's reinvention. We as characters are reinvented by the presence of another person, so in that sense it's thrilling."

Élizabeth Bourgine and Ginny Holder. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

Élizabeth Bourgine (above) echoed the same thoughts, saying that it has been "really exciting".

She added: "As Elizabeth, it's great because it's a new person. It's very nice to discover a new person.

"And as Catherine, it's great because she has to be different, because he's so rude, he's so different from the others, from Ralf [Little], from all the others."

Death in Paradise season 14 airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Fridays.

