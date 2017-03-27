DCI Huntley's missing and a body's been discovered in new Line of Duty series 4 clip
Want to know what happens next after THAT cliffhanger?
Line of Duty's series four premiere ended on a shocking cliffhanger, with Thandie Newton’s DCI Roz Huntley waking up seconds before forensics expert Tim Ilfield (Jason Watkins) was about to dismember her with a chainsaw after he thought he’d accidentally killed her in a scuffle.
Now a new clip from the hit police corruption drama’s next episode has emerged, with things not looking great for Huntley.
She’s gone missing, none of her team can find her and now the dismembered body of a woman has been discovered.
However, we don’t see any more of Jason Watkins’ Tim Ilfield, which could mean he came off the worst in that late-night, and perhaps explains why he’s also AWOL in the new episode 2 clip.
Whatever the truth, we’ll have to wait until next week’s episode to be sure. Frankly, we wouldn’t put it past Line of Duty to be pulling some kind of triple bluff, and we’re not sure how much more our nerves can take…
Line of Duty continues on Sundays at 9.00pm
