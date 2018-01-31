The move is not unprecedented. The CW's show Gotham is a prequel series that takes place before Batman showed up to save the people of Gotham and dig chief commissioner Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) out of trouble.

In fact, two of Gotham's executive producers, John Stephens and Danny Cannon, are heavily involved here, with the former set to write the first episode, and the latter penned in to direct.

Metropolis is the fourth series ordered for the new DC digital service, joining WBTV’s Titans, and Warner Bros Animation’s Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders.

More like this

Advertisement

Metropolis will debut on DC Comic's streaming service in 2019