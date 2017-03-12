Speaking on the latest episode of Top Gear, the Star in a Reasonably Fast Car said the super-secretive nature of the programme turns him into "a grumpy old man".

“Yeah. It’s always been the way, Tennant said of the script security. "Anything that’s a thriller that has elements of plot that you want to hold back… particularly in this modern era, the idea that someone could misplace an email or that the Kremlin could hack into your account…”

He said that therefore being on the show was “really tiresome because everything gets sent out with a password.”

“One script has one password, another script has a different password,” he explained. “They give you a password and that’s in a different email that has a different password that you have to remember from last week when they sent out…I just can’t keep up! It’s just impossible.

“I end up being a terrible, grumpy old man about it,” he added. “’Just send me some paper! I can’t deal with this!’”

Don't worry David. The secrets will out soon: Broadchurch series three continues at 9pm on Monday 13 March on ITV