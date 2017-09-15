Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) will play the Deputy News Editor of fictional broadsheet, The Herald and Ben Chaplin (Apple Tree Yard) will play the Editor of fictional tabloid newspaper, The Post.

Poirot star David Suchet will take on the role of Chairman & CEO of Worldwide News, owner of The Post.

Game of Thrones actress Ellie Kendrick rounds of the cast alongside Priyanga Burford, Paapa Essiedu, Shane Zaza, Al Weaver and Brendan Cowell.

More like this

“The series follow their lives as they attempt to balance work and play, ambition and integrity, amid the never-ending pressure of the 24-hour global news cycle and an industry in turmoil,” a BBC statement said.

Bartlett admitted that Press would not help to improve the public's sometimes-suspicious view of the media, especially after scandals such as the phone-hacking case. “I’d love to say it’s going to restore journalists’ reputations but I’m not convinced it will,” he said in a recent Guardian interview.

Advertisement

Press begins filming in London in October and will broadcast on BBC1 in 2018.