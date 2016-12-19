The typically enigmatic clip is accompanied by the original, critically-acclaimed soundtrack composed by Angelo Badalamenti. Nothing, however, is revealed about the upcoming show’s plot.

A similarly baffling promo was released in October, where actors involved in the new series – including original stars Kyle MacLachlan, Miguel Ferrer and Kimmy Robertson – talked about their experience of making the show.

Miguel Ferrer, who played Alberr Rosenfield, said: "It's a big cast, it's a big story, big things happen." He’s right about the big cast – 217 people, to be precise.

New additions include Michael Cera, Laura Dern, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tim Roth, Amanda Seyfried and Naomi Watts.

David Bowie was set to make a cameo appearance as FBI Agent Phillip Jeffries, but died before filming.

The new season has reportedly been shot as one long, continuous film and will be cut into episodes during post-production.

It doesn’t yet have a release date more specific than “2017”.