“I thought we had a lot more in the tank, actually, we were quite disappointed they pulled the plug, we thought very prematurely,” she said of the drama in which she starred alongside Sherlock's Amanda Abbington, Top Boy's Ashley Walters and Broadchurch star Shaun Dooley.

“People don’t give shows a chance these days to really find their stride, to find their audience and things are very results-oriented and it’s very hard to be creative and to find your feet as a show. I think people are a lot more cutthroat these days. I thought we were really getting into our stride and finding our audience. We think it was a premature decision. But unfortunately it was pulled.”

The BBC declined to comment on Matsuura's remarks, pointing to the statements it made when it announced its decision last month.

“We are very proud of Cuffs and would like to thank all those involved but in order to create space for new shows and to keep increasing the range of BBC1 drama the show will not be returning for a second series,” said a BBC spokesperson.

Matsuura had made her frustration known at the time of the announcement, writing on Twitter:

When y'all thought Series 1 was amazing but you have to break the news there's no Series 2 #Cuffs @CuffsTV pic.twitter.com/pnHl5o7Xxe

— Eleanor Matsuura (@eleanormatsuura) December 16, 2015

When they recommission some total balls but your show get cancelled... #Cuffs @CuffsTV #LastEpEver pic.twitter.com/gbuOSf5WoN

— Eleanor Matsuura (@eleanormatsuura) December 16, 2015

But seriously: hugest THANK U to my incredible #Cuffs family and all the fans. You've been brilliant. I'll always be so proud of our show X

— Eleanor Matsuura (@eleanormatsuura) December 16, 2015

The actress, who was recently seen playing Wendi Deng in the Gold Comic Strips Presents… satire Red Top, was not alone in her frustration.

Co-star Abbington wrote at the time:

End of an era. And we are all gutted. Thanks to a wonderful cast, crew and fans. No series two. Sad day. #bbcCuffs pic.twitter.com/oDgCajLHjH

— amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) December 16, 2015