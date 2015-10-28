Ashley Walters

Who he plays in Cuffs: PC Ryan Draper, a committed and principled cop with an impeccable record. A devoted single dad to his two children, Ryan has equally high standards at home, but his controlling nature doesn't always go down well in domestic life.

Where you've seen Ashley before: As Dushane in Top Boy, Billy Bond in Hustle, Gregor van Baalen in Doctor Who and, back in 1997, he played Andy Phillips in Grange Hill.

Amanda Abbington

Who she plays: DS Jo Moffat, a talented detective whose career is going well while her personal life unravels.

Where you've seen Amanda before: As Mary Watson in Sherlock, Miss Mardle in Mr Selfridge, Siobhan Casey in After You've Gone.

Jacob Ifan

Who he plays: PC Jake Vickers, a rookie cop who joined the force to follow in his father’s footsteps. But working in the same division as his Dad isn't all that simple.

Where you've seen Jacob before: You haven't. Fresh out of drama school, this is his first ever acting role.

Shaun Dooley

Who he plays: DC Carl Hawkins, the joker of the team who is also feeling the pressure of life with a toddler and three daughters from a previous marriage.

Where you've seen Shaun before: As Ricky Gillespie in Broadchurch, DC Jim Fenchurch in The Game, Greg in Misfits, Dave in Ordinary Lies.

Eleanor Matsuura

Who she plays: PC Donna Prager, a seriously good police officer who is in a crime-fighting duo with her best friend Lino. But she can also be really hard to work with...

Where you've seen Eleanor before: As Bev in Utopia, Vicky in The Fades, Elizabeth Forester in Silk.

Alex Carter

Who he plays: PC Lino Moretti, a cop who doesn't take himself too seriously and is always on the lookout for love.

Where you've seen Alex before: As Lee Hunter in Hollyoaks, Jamie Hope in Emmerdale and Steve in Give Out Girls.

Bhavna Limbachia

Who she plays: PC Misha Baig is in her first year as a Neighbourhood PC. A British Muslim, Misha's faith is important to her and informs everything she does – including being a police officer.

Where you've seen Bhavna before: As Nicola in Pramface and Alia Khan in Citizen Khan.

Paul Ready

Who he plays: DI Felix Kane, an introverted detective who is suddenly tasked with new responsibilities that force him to be less of a loner.

Where you've seen Paul before: As Lee in Utopia, Benji in The Tunnel and Frederick in Ripper Street.

Peter Sullivan

Who he plays: Chief Superintendent Robert Vickers, whose personal and professional lives are set to collide when he has an affair with a co-worker and his son, PC Jake Vickers, joins the force.

Where you've seen Peter before: As Dr Clive Archerfield in Critical, Commander Laurence Stern in The Hour, Hugh Slater in Indian Summers.

Cuffs begins on Wednesday 28th October at 8.00pm on BBC1