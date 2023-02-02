Tony Adams and Susan Hanson became familiar faces across the country for their portrayals of suave accountant Adam Chance and ill-fated waitress Diane Lawton on Crossroads.

The stars of cult favourite soap opera Crossroads have reunited for ITVX drama Nolly , which pays tribute to their late friend and colleague Noele Gordon.

Hanson became one of the show's longest-serving cast members with an impressive 21 years on the series, while Adams starred for a decade and returned for the short-lived revival which began in 2001.

In the final episode of Russell T Davies drama Nolly, which chronicles Gordon's shock firing from the soap, they share the screen once more for a touching cameo in which they give their former co-star the send-off she deserves.

The series ends with a recreation of Nolly's triumphant return to Crossroads for a special episode filmed in Venice, which is contrasted against emotional scenes of her real-life decline due to stomach cancer.

Though it acknowledges her tragic death, the final moments focus primarily on Nolly's extraordinary life and beloved performance as Meg Mortimer, with her glamorous return receiving a standing ovation from the cast and crew.

The camera then pans to the back of the set, where the real Adams and Hanson are watching fondly and join in the applause for their late co-star, who arguably never received the respect she deserved in life.

As shown in the series, Adams had a particularly close friendship with Nolly, even sailing out on his own private boat to wave her off on her final day of shooting for Crossroads.

The set of Crossroads is recreated for ITVX drama Nolly ITV

"You can't help being proud of her... because there's nobody like Noele Gordon," said Adams in a 2012 documentary honouring the life of the Crossroads star.

Hanson added: "She just radiated stardom and presence."

In addition to giving Nolly one last moment in the spotlight, ITVX's three-part drama also lovingly recreates the soap opera she championed, with careful reconstruction of the set and appearances from key cast members.

Helena Bonham Carter takes the title role in the Nolly cast with Augustus Prew as Adams and Chloe Harris as Hanson.

Nolly is available to stream free on ITVX from Thursday 2nd February 2023.

