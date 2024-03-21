Having aired across the previous three nights, Coma has now drawn to a close with an expectantly dramatic finale in store for Simon (Jason Watkins ) and his family.

The third episode of the drama saw Simon and wife Beth (Claire Skinner) having to take matters into their own hands, with Beth coming to Simon’s rescue – but running over Mark (Craige Els) in the process.

With the pair officially on the run with their young daughter Sophie, tensions only rose further as Paul (Jonas Armstrong) also found out that it was actually Simon who had fatally assaulted his son Jordan (Joe Barber).

But how did the series end? Read on for a full breakdown of the fourth and final episode of Coma on Channel 5.

Coma ending explained: Does Simon get found out?

Channel 5

As was to be slightly expected with nervy Simon, he couldn’t quite evade people finding out about his assault. His actions were revealed to Paul, who was furious to learn that Simon had been the one to put his son Jordan in a coma after one fatal punch.

After Mark gets hit by Beth’s car, he is quickly found at the start of the finale by a group of architects working on the building site. But they also call the police as they spot that he has a gun on him, meaning that Paul can’t get any more information from his close friend.

At the same time, DS Kelly Evans (Kayla Meikle) figures out that despite telling her they’ve never seen one another before, Jordan and Simon do know each other. She continues to press Jordan and Simon for answers to no avail, but when called to York Avenue by Harry (David Bradley), Harry lets it slip that it was Simon who punched Jordan after all.

After Mark’s accident, one of Paul’s other gang members informs him of Mark’s injuries and arrest but also tells him that another one of their other colleagues saw Mark driving onto the site with Jordan and Simon.

Back at home with his new purchases from Simon’s blackmail money, Jordan is quickly interrupted by a very angry Paul, who demands to know why Jordan was seen with Simon. After threatening his son, Jordan eventually admits that it was Simon who hit him. Paul then furiously tells his son that he now has to deal with Simon.

Finding solace in a hotel, Simon and Beth are enjoying some relative peace until Sophie starts having an asthma attack, but she soon realises that she forgot to pack her inhaler. With no pharmacies open, Simon has to return home for the inhaler but there, he is interrupted by the sound of the front door opening and sees Paul and his other gang member breaking into his home.

Hiding under Sophie’s bed, Simon isn’t found, but Paul goes around the house looking for him in the dark. While he may not have found Simon, he does come across an empty hotel key card holder that reveals where Simon is hiding out and his room number.

Still in the midst of Sophie’s asthma attack, Beth starts knocking on the doors of the hotel rooms and eventually finds someone who lends her an inhaler, which saves Sophie. But just as they’re about to relax, Beth hears Paul’s voice outside the room as he tries to get in. He’s told by a stranger to go down to reception and we see him tell the receptionist that he’s Simon and that he’s lost his card.

With the key card in hand, Paul enters the room but finds it empty as Beth and Sophie run away from the hotel after making it out of a back entrance and into a taxi.

Eventually, Paul’s other colleague leaves Simon’s house and Beth calls Simon to tell him what’s happened, which leads him to quickly leave. But on his exit, Jordan rushes up to him telling him he’s been waiting for him.

What happens to Simon and Jordan?

Channel 5

Feeling out of control of the situation, Jordan demands an apology from Simon but Simon simply says that Jordan is “insane”, leading to the youngster taking matters into his own hands – literally – as he starts a fight with Simon. In the scuffle, Jordan manages to pin Simon to the ground but is stabbed from behind by Harry, who is, surprisingly, wielding a massive kitchen knife.

Harry tells Simon to leave but almost as if he sees the same punching situation playing out again, Simon tells Harry to call an ambulance and starts applying pressure to Jordan’s wound to help save him. Jordan is eventually rushed away in an ambulance and Harry is arrested, with DS Evans having to arrest Simon also.

Simon is arrested for GBH and obstruction of justice but DS Evans is told by another officer that Jordan has made a statement about the previous punch incident, which doesn’t implicate Simon. In his statement, he instead says that he was confronted by a young male who he had never seen before. Simon then has a “no comment” interview with DS Evans, despite previously admitting he feared for his safety because of Paul.

The next day, Simon’s released from prison and calls Beth but is interrupted by Paul who swerves his car in front of him and takes Simon to a shipping yard. There, Paul confronts Simon about what he did to Jordan and points a gun at his head – but he intentionally misses the shot. Paul acknowledges that despite Simon previously fatally wounding his son, he did save his life this time round.

He tells Simon that he can move wherever he wants but that if he ever sees him again, “I won’t be shooting above your head”.

Back at home, Paul tearfully watches an old home video of Jordan and Danny, his other son who passed away. He then waits to pick up Jordan from hospital and although his son looks fearful, Paul asks him if he’s alright.

We then quickly pan to Simon and Beth’s house, which has now got a ‘Sold’ sign in front of it, and the small family pile their stuff into the car, ready to go. While they don’t reveal where they’re headed, Beth notes that they have their tickets and passports ready, so they could be heading to Simon’s sister in Florida after all.

Coma is available to stream on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

