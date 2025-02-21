The Walking Dead star in first look at chilling new ITV drama Cold Water
It's Andrew Lincoln's first role on British TV in over a decade.
Andrew Lincoln is set to make his long-awaited return to British TV in the upcoming ITV thriller Cold Water – and now fans have been given a first look at him in action in the picture above.
The Walking Dead actor stars in the series – which has been written by playwright David Ireland and produced by entertainment group Sister – as John, a depressed man who ups and moves his family from London to the Scottish countryside.
Upon his arrival, John is befriended by his charming neighbour Tommy (Ewen Bremner), a devoted husband to the local vicar Rebecca (Eve Myles). But when John and Tommy’s relationship becomes increasingly intense, John's wife Fiona (Indira Varma) grows suspicious.
And it soon becomes clear that Fiona is right to be worried: when John’s long-repressed rage comes to a head with disastrous results, he finds himself indebted to his new neighbour, unaware that Tommy himself is harbouring sinister secrets.
The series will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV player later this autumn.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
When the series was first announced last year, ITV's head of drama Polly Hill said: "We are very excited for ITV to be the home for this brilliant new thriller exploring masculinity, religion and ultimately murder. David’s scripts are wonderful and original and have attracted an incredible cast led by Andrew Lincoln.
"It promises to be a really unmissable drama and I am delighted to be working with Jane Featherstone again and her brilliant team at Sister."
Lincoln is best known for his roles in Love Actually and Teachers, and for his portrayal of Rick Grimes in the US series The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, with Cold Water set to mark his first role on British TV in over a decade.
Cold Water will air on ITV1 and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.