Upon his arrival, John is befriended by his charming neighbour Tommy (Ewen Bremner), a devoted husband to the local vicar Rebecca (Eve Myles). But when John and Tommy’s relationship becomes increasingly intense, John's wife Fiona (Indira Varma) grows suspicious.

And it soon becomes clear that Fiona is right to be worried: when John’s long-repressed rage comes to a head with disastrous results, he finds himself indebted to his new neighbour, unaware that Tommy himself is harbouring sinister secrets.

The series will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV player later this autumn.

When the series was first announced last year, ITV's head of drama Polly Hill said: "We are very excited for ITV to be the home for this brilliant new thriller exploring masculinity, religion and ultimately murder. David’s scripts are wonderful and original and have attracted an incredible cast led by Andrew Lincoln.

"It promises to be a really unmissable drama and I am delighted to be working with Jane Featherstone again and her brilliant team at Sister."

Lincoln is best known for his roles in Love Actually and Teachers, and for his portrayal of Rick Grimes in the US series The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, with Cold Water set to mark his first role on British TV in over a decade.

