Cold Feet cast warming up for new series in latest picture
John Thomson, James Nesbitt, Fay Ripley, Hermione Norris and Robert Bathurst sre pictured together ahead of the autumn return of the classic ITV drama
It’s been over ten years since we last caught up with the lives of Adam, Pete, Jenny, Karen and David.
And with the Cold Feet gang due to return to ITV this autumn, the broadcaster has released a new picture of the cast having what looks like a fine old time of it.
The new eight-part series follows the fortunes of the surviving five characters from the well-loved drama when James Nesbitt's Adam returns to Manchester having been abroad with work.
His wife Rachel, played by Helen Baxendale, was killed at the end of the fifth series in 2003.
The series started in 1997 when the television audience was first introduced to couples Adam and Rachel, Pete (John Thomson) and Jenny (Fay Ripley), and Karen (Hermione Norris) and David (Robert Bathurst) and lasted for 33 episodes.
More like this
Creator Mike Bullen said: “This feels like the right time to revisit these characters, as they tip-toe through the minefield of middle age!”
Cold Feet returns to ITV in the autumn