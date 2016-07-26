The new eight-part series follows the fortunes of the surviving five characters from the well-loved drama when James Nesbitt's Adam returns to Manchester having been abroad with work.

His wife Rachel, played by Helen Baxendale, was killed at the end of the fifth series in 2003.

The series started in 1997 when the television audience was first introduced to couples Adam and Rachel, Pete (John Thomson) and Jenny (Fay Ripley), and Karen (Hermione Norris) and David (Robert Bathurst) and lasted for 33 episodes.

More like this

Creator Mike Bullen said: “This feels like the right time to revisit these characters, as they tip-toe through the minefield of middle age!”

Advertisement

Cold Feet returns to ITV in the autumn