"The gang are careful to meet in places where they can’t be bugged... the police are on the back foot, and only Alison has the skills to help them gather evidence on the heist the group are planning."

Ayling-Ellis went on to discuss why being sought out by the police is so important for Alison within the context of her disability.

"You can give a Deaf person a job in a pub and think they're going to be so grateful just to have it, but it might not be what they really want to do," she explained.

"I can relate to that experience. Before I did any of this, I worked in [a supermarket], I worked as a gardener, I was a seamstress, but I never got promoted and never got to work my way up.

"I'm not the only Deaf or disabled person to have experienced that, which is why the police job is such a big deal for her. She feels empowered because she's doing something that the police can't even do themselves. She really comes to love that power, even if she goes too far sometimes."

But Ayling-Ellis also has another connection to the story.

The series is set in Canterbury, which is a place that means a lot to her.

"When I found out it was going to be set in Canterbury, that got me even more excited and made me think of some of my friends from college," she said.

"I put elements of that into it too, but don't tell them! All my friends are very 'Canterbury culture' and we loved buying clothes from vintage shops or charity shops. I wanted that for Alison as well, getting second-hand jumpers and mix-and-match clothes."

Executive producer Bryony Arnold also said that Moulton was keen to depict a place that isn't often shown on TV, "but also might have criminal undertones".

"Kent has a high rate for organised criminal gang activity," she added.

But did the cast and crew film there?

Read on for everything you need to know about where Code of Silence was shot.

Code of Silence filming locations: Where was the ITV crime thriller shot?

Rose Ayling-Ellis plays Alison. MAMMOTH SCREEN FOR ITV/ITVX

While the narrative is set in Canterbury, the cast and crew didn't actually film there.

"We wanted to [film there]," said Arnold during a Q&A. "It actually just became really logistically difficult for us to actually get down there and film.

"It was challenging in that it's quite isolated and doesn’t have the crew and infrastructure... it just didn't quite work with the schedule."

So, to get around that they "shot a fair bit around the M25 – St Albans was quite a good fit for us to replicate Canterbury, along with various other places around Berkshire and Hertfordshire [including Hemel Hempstead]", she added.

Code of Silence airs on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday 18th May 2025.

