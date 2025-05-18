"When their regular lipreader isn’t available... they turn to her and, as time goes on, she wants to be more and more involved – because what has she got to lose?

"If she doesn't take that risk, then the police would probably eventually send her back to the canteen with a thank you. It gives her a purpose."

Speaking about what excited her most about signing up to the show, Ayling-Ellis added: "It offers a more truthful experience of a Deaf person lip reading. You want to be authentic to the experience of Deaf people, but it's an entertaining drama as well, so you need a mix of the two.

"Code of Silence has a Deaf character at the centre, and you can't just ignore that, but she's got other stuff going on too."

Read more:

Ayling-Ellis went on to discuss the writer Catherine Moulton, who is partially Deaf and a skilled lip-reader herself.

"Once she’d decided to learn how to lip read, she realised it was more difficult than she had thought," she said. "That's what got me most excited: somebody else experiencing it, not just me coming in and telling people what it's like to be Deaf.

"For example, everyone thinks you can lip read from a distance and see everything someone says, but it's not always like that. Lip reading is a puzzle, and you really see that in Code of Silence."

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Kieron Moore star in Code of Silence Samuel Dore/Mammoth Screen/ITV

Alongside Ayling-Ellis, a number of other recognisable faces star, plus some you might not recognise.

Read on for a rundown of the major players in the ITV series.

Code of Silence main cast

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Alison

Kieron Moore as Liam

Andrew Buchan as James

Charlotte Ritchie as Ashleigh

Nathan Armarkwei Laryea as Ben

Joe Absolom as Braden/Hulk

Colin Hoult as Mark

Beth Goddard as Helen/Cruella

Andrew Scarborough as Joseph/Wolf

Fifi Garfield as Julie

Rolf as Eithan

For more information about the main characters and where you've seen the cast before, read on.

Rose Ayling-Ellis plays Alison

Rose Ayling-Ellis plays Alison. MAMMOTH SCREEN FOR ITV/ITVX

Who is Alison? Alison, who's Deaf, is working in a police canteen when she's approached by a detective, whose team need her impeccable lip-reading skills to help bring down a dangerous gang. But while she's all too happy to say yes, she has no idea just how dicey her new venture will be.

What else has Rose Ayling-Ellis been in? You might know her from EastEnders, Reunion, Doctor Who and Strictly Come Dancing.

Kieron Moore plays Liam

Kieron Moore plays Liam. MAMMOTH SCREEN FOR ITV/ITVX.

Who is Liam? Liam, a computer hacker with a troubled background, is the newest and youngest member of the gang. Over the course of the series, he grows close to Alison.

What else has Kieron Moore been in? His credits include Vampire Academy, Masters of the Air and Sex Education.

Andrew Buchan plays James

Andrew Buchan plays James. MAMMOTH SCREEN FOR ITV/ITVX.

Who is James? A detective inspector working to bring down a notorious gang before they commit their next – and biggest – heist.

"James is the driven detective who sees Alison’s lip reading talent and her desire to make a difference," reads the official description. "He empowers her, but ends up encouraging her to go further than she should."

What else has Andrew Buchan been in? He's known for Broadchurch, The Fixer, The Honourable Woman, The Crown, Industry, This England, Better and Black Doves.

Charlotte Ritchie plays Ashleigh

Charlotte Ritchie plays Ashleigh. MAMMOTH SCREEN FOR ITV/ITVX.

Who is Ashleigh? A detective sergeant who seeks out Alison for her lip-reading skills. As Ashleigh begins working with her, the pair develop a sisterly bond.

What else has Charlotte Ritchie been in? Her extensive CV includes Ghosts, You, Grantchester, Call the Midwife, Feel Good and Fresh Meat.

Nathan Armarkwei Laryea plays Ben

Nathan Armarkwei Laryea plays Ben. MAMMOTH SCREEN FOR ITV/ITVX.

Who is Ben? A detective constable working alongside James and Ashleigh. He continually underestimates Alison.

What else has Nathan Armarkwei Laryea been in? He's had roles in The Witcher and Doctor Who.

Joe Absolom plays Braden/Hulk

Joe Absolom plays Braden/Hulk. MAMMOTH SCREEN FOR ITV/ITVX.

Who is Braden/Hulk? One of the gang members. Braden introduces Liam to his associates. He also owns a pub called The Canterbury Tap.

What else has Joe Absolom been in? You might know him from EastEnders, Doc Martin, The Bay and A Confession.

Colin Hoult plays Mark

Colin Hoult plays Mark. MAMMOTH SCREEN FOR ITV/ITVX

Who is Mark? He works in Braden's pub and hires Alison to work behind the bar after he's charmed by her initial introduction – something she decides not to tell James and his team about.

What else has Colin Hoult been in? You might have watched him in After Life, Almost Never, Black Ops and The Flatshare.

Additional cast includes:

Beth Goddard (The Serpent Queen) plays Helen/Cruella - the gang leader. Her husband was previously in charge, but he's currently behind bars following a robbery that went wrong.

- the gang leader. Her husband was previously in charge, but he's currently behind bars following a robbery that went wrong. Andrew Scarborough (Emmerdale) plays Joseph/Wolf - another member of the gang.

- another member of the gang. Fifi Garfield (Deaf Funny) plays Julie - Alison's mum. She is also Deaf and a single parent.

- Alison's mum. She is also Deaf and a single parent. Rolf Choutan plays Eithan - Alison's ex-boyfriend. She ended their relationship but that hasn't deterred him from trying to win her back.

Code of Silence will air on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday 18th May 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.