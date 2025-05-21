Following her heartwarming documentary Old Hands New Tricks, guest appearance in Doctor Who and turn in the BBC’s acclaimed crime drama Reunion, the Strictly Come Dancing winner took centre stage in ITVX’s Code of Silence playing Alison Brooks, a Deaf police canteen worker whose invaluable lip-reading skills sees her fast-tracked to the crime surveillance unit and eventually a dangerous undercover operation.

So what happened with the jewellery heist she was appointed to foil? And did she run off into the sunset with the badboy she got a little too close to? Here’s a look at what went down in the compelling final episode.

Code of Silence ending explained

Did Ben survive the shooting?

In the previous episode, Alison realises that the youngest member of the jewel thieving gang – and potential love of her life – Liam (Kieron Moore) has figured out she’s a police informant by hacking her hearing aid. She also realises she’s been deliberately thrown off the scent and that the heist isn’t being carried out at the ultra-secure vault but at the swanky country hotel where they’d just consummated their relationship.

Unfortunately, Alison’s habit of defying orders from above leads to tragedy. Ignoring the calls to stay outside until help arrives, she wanders into the venue at the exact moment Liam is hurrying to recover the £5 million necklace from the laundry chute and the gun-brandishing crook he’s hoodwinked (Joe Absolom’s Braden) starts getting trigger-happy on the staircase.

In the confusion, an unnamed bodyguard is killed and DC Ben (Nathan Armarkwei Laryea) is shot. Despite Alison’s pleas, Liam continues with his mission and we see him driving into the night with the jewellery by his side.

Luckily, after a touch-and-go period, Ben survives the shooting. Unsurprisingly, his other half isn’t happy to see Alison pay him a visit, admonishing her in the hospital corridor for getting in too deep and for putting her loved one’s life at risk. Of course, this still doesn’t deter Alison from playing against the rules.

The reunion

While staying at the safe house she and her mum have been placed in, Alison receives an unexpected Chinese food order concealing a burner phone with the message ‘same place as last time’. Instantly recognising what this means, she gives police protection the slip and heads to an underground car park where she’s reunited with Liam.

After blaming each other for their respective deceptions, Liam tries to convince Alison to become the Bonnie to his Clyde and flee for a new beginning in Brazil. But unwilling to spend her entire life on the run, she politely declines and they go their separate ways. But not for long.

Indeed, while returning to the pub she worked at to get more intel, Alison is kidnapped by a maniacal Braden who then FaceTimes Liam with an ultimatum: return the jewels he’d taken entirely for himself or his girlfriend is mincemeat.

What was Liam’s motive?

Kieron Moore as Liam Barlow in Code of Silence. Mammoth Screen/ITV

At the same time, DI Marsh (Andrew Buchan) has been busy trying to discover Liam’s identity and what caused him to go rogue. An earlier chat with Alison appeared to confirm that Liam Barlow was, in fact, Liam Gray, the beloved foster son of a man who’d been killed by the gang in an earlier robbery.

Although the shooter had been caught and incarcerated, Liam wanted his partners in crime Braden and Helen (Beth Goddard) to pay too. He used his IT skills to worm his way into one of their earlier ransomware attacks (and helped send another accomplice down in the process) and having gained their trust, he was tasked with playing an even more important role in their next dastardly scheme. “Money is the only thing Helen and Braden care about,” he explains to Alison. “That was the only way to hurt them.”

Property developer Helen had denied all knowledge about the heist when questioned by Marsh and DI Francis (Charlotte Ritchie), claiming she only knew Braden as an associate of her ex-husband’s she’d rejected a business offer from. But she’s soon held bang to rights thanks to a final display of craftiness from the gang’s ultimate traitor.

The final showdown

Joe Absolom as Braden and Beth Goddard as Helen in Code of Silence. Mammoth Screen/ITV

Liam proves he’s not so bad after all when he arranges for Helen to drive him to the warehouse to exchange the jewels for Alison’s life. Surprisingly, Braden sticks to his side of the deal. However, he does then decide to execute her love interest in cold blood instead. But just before he can pull the trigger, the armed police who Liam had tipped off burst through the doors.

Having incriminated themselves in all kinds of nefarious activity beforehand, Braden and Helen are both left facing long stretches. Their acquaintance Holhurst (Andrew Scarborough) is also later revealed to have been hit with a charge of money laundering. But what about the star-crossed lovers?

Well, two months on, we see Liam pleading guilty to conspiracy to robbery. Alison’s presence in the courtroom suggests she might be prepared to wait for him until his release. But in the meantime, she has a new home with her mum to settle into, a £50,000 reward for her efforts to play with and, thanks to some encouragement from Marsh, a potential full-time career as a forensic lip reader to pursue. A second season surely awaits..?

All six episodes of Code of Silence are now available to stream on ITVX – check out our Drama hub for all the latest news.

