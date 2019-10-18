But before you dismiss it as a full-blown Monet, the new series won't be a straight-forward remake of the original plotline, instead focussing on Cher's best friend and sidekick, Dionne (both named after great singers of the past who now do infomercials).

Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy and Stacey Dash in Clueless (Paramount Pictures Intl)

According to Deadline, the high-school-set show will follow Dionne (played by Stacey Dash in the original film) following Cher's mysterious disappearance. "How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school," asks the show's synopsis, "while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend, all in a setting that is uniquely 2020 L.A.?"

Written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace), if picked up the series will air on CBS in the US (no news yet for UK viewers).

Do you think a modern-day Clueless could work? Or are you totally buggin'?